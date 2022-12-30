Pleasant & Seasonally Warm Last Friday of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of patchy fog are possible through the morning in eastern Nebraska, but we should see some sunshine this afternoon. The last two days of the year are looking quite pleasant and dry!

Friday will start off with foggy conditions in the eastern half of the state while the rest of the state will see primarily partly to mostly sunny skies. The fog should dissipate by the lunchtime hour to the early afternoon and then we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day. High temperatures will be above average once again in the upper 30s to mid 40s. As we head into the overnight we will see increasing cloud cover and mild low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will bring more cloud cover, but we will still see pleasant conditions for our New Year’s Eve! High temperatures will be in the 40s across the state and a few areas will reach the low 50s in the southeast. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the course of the day and that will continue as we head into the overnight hours as well. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Overall, we will see quite the nice New Year’s Eve Day... warm enough to maybe even spend some time outside and not as cold as it could be for celebrating when the clock strikes midnight!

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Dry and pleasant conditions will follow us into the new year. However, late Sunday night a system will move in and bring the chance for rain, snow, mix through Tuesday... leaving us with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.