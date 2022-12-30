Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea

Latest News

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls
Friday High Temperatures
Pleasant & Seasonally Warm Last Friday of 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight