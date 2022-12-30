Vote today: Lincoln flag in championship of online tournament

Lincoln's new flag is turning heads across the country
By Madison Pitsch and John Grinvalds
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves.

“It’s not like any other flag, even across the world,” said Brian Stokle, the organizer of the North American City Flags Tournament.

The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament against Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

Ed Mejia designed the flag with the thought of “All Roads Lead to Lincoln” in mind.

“This idea of a lot of people coming together in the middle from all over the place, just like I did,” Mejia, originally from El Salvador, said. “Lincoln felt like home. I always tell people when I would drive on I-80, as soon as I saw the capitol, I knew that I was home.”

The online tournament is hosted by Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, someone who studies flags.

“A flag is a great way to promote your identity with your community, whether that’s your country, the United States of America or in this case, your local community,” Stokle said.

The voting is all done via Twitter poll. You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31, starting at 11 a.m. Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dieken
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Phase 1
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a south Omaha house fire.
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
Lincoln's flag is facing off in the finals of an online tournament
Lincoln Flag Tournament
Police lights generic.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Keystone pipeline fully operational following oil spill
Kevin Nelson, 25, is facing a sexual assault of a child charge in Buffalo County.
Kearney man facing child sexual assault charge