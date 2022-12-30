Vote today: Lincoln flag in championship of online tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves.

“It’s not like any other flag, even across the world,” said Brian Stokle, the organizer of the North American City Flags Tournament.

The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament against Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday.

Ed Mejia designed the flag with the thought of “All Roads Lead to Lincoln” in mind.

“This idea of a lot of people coming together in the middle from all over the place, just like I did,” Mejia, originally from El Salvador, said. “Lincoln felt like home. I always tell people when I would drive on I-80, as soon as I saw the capitol, I knew that I was home.”

The online tournament is hosted by Stokle, a San Francisco city planner and vexillologist, someone who studies flags.

“A flag is a great way to promote your identity with your community, whether that’s your country, the United States of America or in this case, your local community,” Stokle said.

The voting is all done via Twitter poll. You can vote for Lincoln’s flag on 12/31, starting at 11 a.m. Follow this link to Stokle’s twitter.

Hey Lincoln, NE. Just wanted you to know your new city flag has made it all the way to the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament.



Vote in match against Columbia SC starts this Sat Dec 31. #CityFlagsTourney22@JournalStarNews @MayorLeirion @CityOfLincoln @1011_News pic.twitter.com/uE62HOPTjk — Brian Stokle 🇺🇦🌳🚶‍♀️🚲🚎🚗🚅👂🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷 (@urbanlifesigns) December 30, 2022

