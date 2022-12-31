Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 30)

Holiday Tournament Scores and Highlights(KOLN)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school highlights from Holiday Tournaments, Sunday Dec. 30.

HAC Holiday Tournament:

BOYS

Lincoln Southeast 61 Lincoln Pius X 54

Lincoln High 59, Lincoln Southwest 56

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 55

Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 50

GIRLS

Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50

Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40

Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament:

BOYS

Lincoln Lutheran 63, Holdrege 58

GIRLS

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Arlington 32

ELKHORN:

BOYS

Beatrice, Platteview

GIRLS

Beatrice 38, Platteview 36

MALCOLM:

BOYS

Malcolm, Oakland-Craig

GIRLS

Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51

AMHERST:

BOYS

York 58, Amherst 50

GIRLS

York 53, Amherst 34

