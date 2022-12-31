Holiday Tournament High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 30)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school highlights from Holiday Tournaments, Sunday Dec. 30.
HAC Holiday Tournament:
BOYS
Lincoln Southeast 61 Lincoln Pius X 54
Lincoln High 59, Lincoln Southwest 56
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Northeast 55
Lincoln North Star 65, Kearney 50
GIRLS
Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln Pius X 50
Lincoln High 49, Kearney 40
Lincoln East 50, Lincoln Southwest 37
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament:
BOYS
Lincoln Lutheran 63, Holdrege 58
GIRLS
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Arlington 32
ELKHORN:
BOYS
Beatrice, Platteview
GIRLS
Beatrice 38, Platteview 36
MALCOLM:
BOYS
Malcolm, Oakland-Craig
GIRLS
Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51
AMHERST:
BOYS
York 58, Amherst 50
GIRLS
York 53, Amherst 34
