Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers

Officer Johnny Palermo will walk away from the force Jan. 20.
Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring.

Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week.

Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and a 20-year veteran of the force.

The department is seeking to revoke Palermo’s law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

He and another officer, Daniel Torres, were put on paid administrative leave earlier this month by the police chief.

Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday.

The FBI served a search warrant on his home on Dec. 20 but hasn’t said why.

The past president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, Officer Dan Torres, was also put on paid leave by the department.

Earlier this month, the FBI also served search warrants on Councilman Vinny Palermo’s South Omaha home -- no relation to Johnny Palermo -- as well as the offices of PACE, a police athletic league for at-risk kids.

PACE was started by the Latino Peace Officers Association in 2005.

Last week, the police chief said he was concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity.

