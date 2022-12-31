Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an 11-year-old girl.(Pearl River County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a wanted man is in custody after being found with an underage girl in the woods.

On Friday, WLOX reported that 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester was taken into custody after he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office said Rester was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and it worked with the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office regarding a tip that he was possibly giving drugs to an 11-year-old.

Authorities said the two were found in the Saucier area, about 30 minutes north of Biloxi. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and further evaluation while Rester was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said the 40-year-old is expected to face felony charges that include neglect and abuse of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

