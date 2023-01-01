13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden.

Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers. Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in a felony assault with a firearm can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

