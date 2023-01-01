Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln library held a new years celebration for those with little ones not looking to stay up until midnight tonight. At exactly 12 p.m., Anderson Library erupted with cheers and the squeals of noisemakers as balloons rained from the ceiling to the ground.

It was the library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party: a way to celebrate the new year and get families in the door, looking at the libraries large collection of books.

“There’s a real special bond when you read with a parent,” Karrie Simpson, the youth librarian at Anderson, said. “So like sitting down with a family and reading a book together creates an emotional attachment as well. books can take you different places. it’s unlimited. the value of books is unlimited.”

The party featured several stations: a place to put new year’s resolutions, custom make a New Year’s hat or do a little art work on a group poster.

Lincoln library’s story times are coming back in the start of January. You can find out more about upcoming events here.

