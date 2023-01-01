Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party

Anderson Library celebrates "Noon Year's Eve"
Anderson Library celebrates "Noon Year's Eve"(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln library held a new years celebration for those with little ones not looking to stay up until midnight tonight. At exactly 12 p.m., Anderson Library erupted with cheers and the squeals of noisemakers as balloons rained from the ceiling to the ground.

It was the library’s ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party: a way to celebrate the new year and get families in the door, looking at the libraries large collection of books.

“There’s a real special bond when you read with a parent,” Karrie Simpson, the youth librarian at Anderson, said. “So like sitting down with a family and reading a book together creates an emotional attachment as well. books can take you different places. it’s unlimited. the value of books is unlimited.”

The party featured several stations: a place to put new year’s resolutions, custom make a New Year’s hat or do a little art work on a group poster.

Lincoln library’s story times are coming back in the start of January. You can find out more about upcoming events here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Dieken
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Phase 1
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Tadashi Kojima, 26, arrested for kidnapping after police in Grand Island located him with a...
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies

Latest News

New Year's Day High Temperatures
Seasonably mild start to 2023
Boy Scouts scoop mulch into a trailer for a project
Lincoln Boy Scouts pick up used Christmas trees
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore