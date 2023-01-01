Seasonably mild start to 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new year is going to start with well above average temperatures for much of the area. A storm system will then move through the region late Sunday through Tuesday bringing multiple types of precipitation, colder temperatures and breezy conditions. A return to above average temperatures is in the forecast for late next week.

Areas of patchy fog are possible Sunday morning, otherwise New Year’s Day should be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably mild (for many locations). High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in parts of Northern Nebraska and the panhandle to the mid 50s in extreme Southeast Nebraska. Winds should be northeast at 5 to 10 mph. There could be some snow in parts of the panhandle and Northern Nebraska.

New Year's Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

A storm system will move through the area Monday and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of Northern, Central and Western Nebraska beginning as early as late Sunday night and ending as late as Tuesday afternoon. In the panhandle, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday evening through Monday evening. At this time, it looks like much of North Central and Northwestern Nebraska as well as the panhandle will see snow for most, if not all of the event. Southwestern, South Central and Northeastern Nebraska could see rain and/or wintry mix Monday becoming wintry mix and/or snow Monday night and then snow Tuesday. In Southeastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas, it should be rain during the day Monday becoming wintry mix and then snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Precipitation will wrap up from west to east Tuesday afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy snowfall is possible in Northwestern Nebraska and the panhandle. Light to moderate snowfall is possible for Southwestern, Central and Northeastern Nebraska. Southeastern Nebraska is looking at little to no snowfall accumulation. Ice accumulation could range from a trace to 0.10″ for most of the area, but parts of Central and Northeast Nebraska could see up to 0.20″. Stay up to date with the latest forecast the next few days as travel could become difficult in much of Nebraska Monday and Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches are in effect late Sunday into Tuesday afternoon for parts of the area. (KOLN)

Rain, wintry mix and snow possible for parts of the area early Monday morning. (KOLN)

Rain, wintry mix and snow possible across the area early Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Rain, wintry mix and snow possible for much of the area Monday evening. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperaturs (KOLN)

Wednesday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. A gradual warming trend is in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday with above average temperatures expected Friday and Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

