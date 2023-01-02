Lincoln High sweeps the HAC Championships

10/11 NOW at 6 Saturday
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High dominated the Heartland Athletic Conference Holiday Tournament over the weekend. Both the girls and boys team took home championships on Saturday.

The Lincoln High boys took down Lincoln Southeast 58-55. Lincoln High built a 13-point fourth quarter lead and never gave it up. The Links move to 8-1 on the year and captured their first HAC Championship since 2014.

The Lincoln High girls game ended in dramatic fashion, the Links took down Lincoln Northeast in overtime 64-56. The Links were led by Bri Robinson, who finished with 15 points, and Dyvine Harris who finished with a team high 16 points.

