Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces new interim NDOT director

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen has announced a new interim director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Pillen announced Monday that he would make Moe Jamshidi the new interim director, effective Jan. 5. Jamshidi is the current deputy director for operations with the NDOT.

The NDOT’s current director, John Selmer, recently announced his retirement. Selmer became the director in March 2021 and his last day in the position will be Jan. 4.

“Under John’s leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped make Nebraska’s highway system safer and more efficient, while also ensuring key repairs were made after a tumultuous time in the state’s history,” said Governor Ricketts in response to Selmer’s retirement announcement.

Pillen will announce a permanent director for the NDOT at a later time.

