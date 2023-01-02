NSP urges caution traveling in Nebraska as winter storm approaches

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska with several inches expected in other areas. Additionally, ice accumulation is expected to impact a large portion of the state, with the heaviest accumulation currently forecasted to stretch from McCook to South Sioux City.

“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”

All travelers are encouraged to check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.Nebraska.Gov. In addition to viewing live cameras, road reports, and closure information, the system includes live weather radar that will allow travelers to monitor storms as they move through Nebraska. NDOT crews are already working across the state and will continue as the storm progresses.

Some important tips for winter travel include:

  • Know Before You Go – Check Nebraska 511
  • Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you get stranded
  • Don’t Crowd the Plow
  • Reduce your speed and increase following distance, especially during icy conditions
  • Wear a seat belt every trip and every time

Any motorists who become stranded or need assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. Ice Storm Warning...
Strong winter storm system to impact area Monday and Tuesday
LPD closed off a part of Vine Street to both lanes of traffic for an investigation into an...
Lincoln Police make arrest in overnight shooting on Vine Street
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
Anderson Library celebrates "Noon Year's Eve"
Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party
Jeffrey Dieken
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

Latest News

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces new interim NDOT director
Winter Storm Warning for portions of western, central and eastern areas. Ice Storm Warning for...
Strong winter storm system to bring various types of precipitation Monday & Tuesday
Winter Storm to Roll Across the State
Winter Storm to Roll Across the State
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet