Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve.

According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31.

Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back door of a nearby home.

They arrested 36-year-old Brucinda Thomas on suspicion of possessing a stolen gun and for shooting into the air within city limits.

Last week Omaha police issued a reminder that celebratory gunfire won’t be tolerated and can be deadly - that the bullets fired into the sky must land somewhere, and the risks are significant.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.