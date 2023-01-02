Strong winter storm system to bring various types of precipitation Monday & Tuesday.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain, freezing rain, drizzle, freezing drizzle, wintry mix and snow are possible across the area Monday. A chance of snow is in the forecast for Tuesday. Colder temperatures return for the first half of the upcoming week and it looks to be breezy too.

A strong storm system will move northeastward through the area Monday and Tuesday. At this time, it looks like the panhandle and Northwestern Nebraska will likely see snow for the duration of the event. In Southwestern Nebraska, snow, wintry mix and rain is in the forecast for the first half of Monday, then snow is likely Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Snow should taper off during the afternoon Tuesday, but flurries could stick around into the evening. In North Central Nebraska, snow or wintry mix is likely Monday then snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow should taper off during the afternoon or evening Tuesday. In South Central Nebraska, rain or wintry mix is likely Monday, then wintry mix or snow is possible Monday night. Snow is likely Tuesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon or evening. In Northeast Nebraska, drizzle, freezing drizzle, rain, freezing rain, and snow is possible Monday, then wintry mix or snow is likely Monday night. Snow is likely Tuesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon or evening. In Southeast Nebraska, there could be some drizzle or freezing drizzle early in the morning. Rain with a few chances for a thunderstorm becomes likely late morning to the evening, then a change to wintry mix to snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow should taper off during the afternoon or early evening.

Snow, freezing rain, wintry mix, rain and a few thunderstorms possible. (KOLN)

Monday night and into Tuesday we will see precipitation change over to mixed precipitation and then snow. (KOLN)

Precipitation will fall primarily in the form of snow Tuesday morning through the afternoon in the eastern half of the state. (KOLN)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for part of Northeast Nebraska midday Monday to Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Southwest, South Central and Eastern Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall accumulation looks to be in part of the panhandle and Northern Nebraska. The greatest ice accumulation looks to be in part of Central and Northeastern Nebraska. Travel will likely become very difficult or impossible in parts of the area. There could be some power outages and tree damage as well, especially in areas with the greatest ice accumulation. Surface temperatures and the track of the storm system will have a big impact on precipitation type and amounts in the area. In addition, there will be the chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms in far southeastern Nebraska Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. The primary threats include large hail and damaging winds. Tornado threat is very low. As always, continue to stay tuned to the latest forecast the next couple of days.

Winter Storm Warning for portions of western, central and eastern areas. Ice Storm Warning for portions of the northeast. Winter Weather Advisory for the parts of the southern border and southeastern areas. (KOLN)

Ice accumulation possible from the southwest into the northeast. (KOLN)

Monday through Tuesday snowfall potential. Highest snowfall total potential will be in the northwest and decline as you head southeast. (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in far southeastern Nebraska this evening and into tonight. (KOLN)

High temperatures Monday will be near seasonal and primarily remain in the 30s across the area. Low temperatures Monday night will fall mainly into the 20s. Tuesday high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Monday in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It remains cold Wednesday and Thursday before warming up on Friday. It may cool down a little bit again for the weekend. There is a chance of flurries or light snow showers Wednesday in mainly Eastern Nebraska. Rain and snow are possible Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.