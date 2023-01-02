Strong winter storm system to impact area Monday and Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rain, freezing rain, drizzle, freezing drizzle, wintry mix and snow are possible across the area Monday. A chance of snow is in the forecast for Tuesday. Colder temperatures return for the first half of the upcoming week and it looks to be breezy too.

A strong storm system will move through the area Monday and Tuesday. At this time, it looks like the panhandle and Northwestern Nebraska will likely see snow for the duration of the event. In Southwestern Nebraska, snow or wintry mix is in the forecast for the first half of Monday, then snow is likely Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Snow should taper off during the afternoon Tuesday, but flurries could stick around into the evening. In North Central Nebraska, snow or wintry mix is likely Monday then snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow should taper off during the afternoon or evening Tuesday. In South Central Nebraska, rain or wintry mix is likely Monday, then wintry mix or snow is possible Monday night. Snow is likely Tuesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon or evening. In Northeast Nebraska, drizzle, freezing drizzle, rain, freezing rain, and snow is possible Monday, then wintry mix or snow is likely Monday night. Snow is likely Tuesday morning before tapering off in the afternoon or evening. In Southeast Nebraska, there could be some drizzle or freezing drizzle early in the morning. Rain becomes likely late morning to early evening, then a change to wintry mix to snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow should taper off during the afternoon or early evening.

Drizzle, freezing drizzle, rain, freezing rain, wintry mix and snow possible in the area Monday morning. (KOLN)

Rain, wintry mix and snow possible in the area Monday evening. (KOLN)

Snow is possible across much of the area Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for part of Northeast Nebraska midday Monday to Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Southwest, South Central and Eastern Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall accumulation looks to be in part of the panhandle and Northern Nebraska. The greatest ice accumulation looks to be in part of Central and Northeastern Nebraska. Travel will likely become very difficult or impossible in parts of the area. There could be some power outages as well, especially in areas with the greatest ice accumulation. Surface temperatures and the trace of the storm system will have a big impact on precipitation type and amounts in the area. Continue to stay tuned to the latest forecast the next couple of days.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. Ice Storm Warning in effect for part of Northeast Nebraska midday Monday to early Tuesday evening. Winter Weather Advisory in effect for part of Southwest, South Central and Eastern Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. (KOLN)

Ice Accumulation Potential for Monday - Tuesday (KOLN)

Snowfall potential for Monday through Tuesday. (KOLN)

It remains cold Wednesday and Thursday before warming up on Friday. It may cool down a little bit again for the weekend. There is a chance of flurries or light snow showers Wednesday in mainly Eastern Nebraska. Rain and snow are possible Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.