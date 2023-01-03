City of Lincoln winter operations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Mixed precipitation with snow accumulation up to one inch and light icing are possible.

Streets are wet with normal driving conditions. Drivers are urged to watch for slick spots as temperatures fall below freezing later on Tuesday. Untreated surfaces may become slick.

To stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln, check out the City of Lincoln’s website.

