City of Lincoln winter operations

27th and Capitol Parkway
27th and Capitol Parkway(LTU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Mixed precipitation with snow accumulation up to one inch and light icing are possible.

Streets are wet with normal driving conditions. Drivers are urged to watch for slick spots as temperatures fall below freezing later on Tuesday. Untreated surfaces may become slick.

To stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln, check out the City of Lincoln’s website.

