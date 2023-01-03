Huskers travel to Michigan State Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska looks to extend its two-game win streak on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Mich., for a matchup with the Michigan State Spartans. Tipoff from the Breslin Center is set for shortly after 6 p.m. (central) and the game and the contest will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Nebraska (8-6, 0-2 Big Ten) comes off its best defensive effort of the season in a 66-50 win over Iowa. The Huskers held Iowa to a 26 percent shooting in holding the Hawkeyes to a season-low 50 points, 33 below their season average. Nebraska took control with a 20-0 first-half run, holding the Hawkeyes without a field goal for nearly nine minutes and led by as many as 24 points in snapping a four-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes.

Juwan Gary led five Huskers in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Griesel posted his second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nebraska features a balanced attack with six players averaging at least 9.7 points per game, including three players in double figures. Senior forward Derrick Walker tops the Huskers in both scoring (13.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.1 rpg) while Sam Griesel is second on the team in scoring (10.7 ppg) and dishes out a team-high 4.4 assists per game. Griesel’s double-double on Thursday was the seventh of the season for a Husker.

Tuesday’s game at Michigan State is the Huskers’ eighth game away from home in the first 15 contests, while the Spartans will be the Huskers’ seventh Quad 1 opponent of the season. As of Jan. 1, NU’s strength of schedule ranks in the top-25 nationally in both the NET (18th) and Kenpom (24th).Michigan State (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) returns to Big Ten play following an 89-68 win over Buffalo on Dec. 30. Joey Hauser led four Spartans in double figures with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while A.J. Hoggard had 11 points and dished out 10 assists to guide MSU to its fourth straight win. MSU shot 51 percent, including 55 percent in the second half, and enjoyed a 39-34 advantage on the glass.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.