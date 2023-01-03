I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction

I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway(I-80 Speedway)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After two decades in business, I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is closing and selling all its assets in an online auction.

The Kosiski family sold the land that held the Speedway and has hired the Steffes Group to sell all the equipment.

The Steffes Group, Inc. announced on Tuesday that an online auction will be held in January.

Steve Kosiski said the sale means it’s time to focus on other projects.

“The opportunity presented itself and we hope some of the history we built here can help other organizations, whether it be another racetrack, fairgrounds or schools,” Kosiski said.

A Steffes’ spokesperson said that the auction will include five rings offering a variety of items, including track prep equipment, Musco lights & poles, grandstand bleachers, food & concession equipment, playground equipment and more.

The preview date for the auction is Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The auction will open for bidding on Monday, Jan. 9, and will close on Monday, Jan. 16.

There will be staggering closing times for each of the five rings.

A full catalog and auction details can be found at SteffesGroup.com

For more information about this auction, contact Steve Kosiski with I-80 Speedway at 402-630-5200, Steffes Representative Chris Richard at 319-217-0657, or Steffes Representative Lynn Richard at 319-931-9090.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska Monday into Tuesday. Ice Storm Warning...
Strong winter storm system to impact area Monday and Tuesday
Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Wx Advisories cover the state through the...
Winter Storm Forecast: Snow, ice, & rain continue to impact the state Monday night into Tuesday
LPD closed off a part of Vine Street to both lanes of traffic for an investigation into an...
Lincoln Police make arrest in overnight shooting on Vine Street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces new interim NDOT director

Latest News

A strong storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday. Snowfall totals are expected to...
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
Snowfall reports from Monday, January 2nd and Tuesday, January 3rd.
KOLN Snowfall Reports
27th and Capitol Parkway
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to watch out for slick roads
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve