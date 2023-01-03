Inmate assaults several TSCI staff members

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted several TSCI staff members on Monday.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services, the inmate was aggressive and started cursing at a staff member. The inmate then punched that person in the face. A second staff person, who arrived to assist, also took a hit to the face. A third staff person was also struck in the head, resulting in an injury that required medical attention. Upon being restrained, the inmate spit on a fourth staff person, while being escorted out of the area.

One staff member was taken to a local hospital due to their injuries.

An investigation of the incident has been launched by TSCI. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.