Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for assaulting another man on New Year’s Eve.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday two officers were walking near 14th and O Streets. According to LPD, one of the officers saw a man, identified as 21-year-old Damian Robles, punch another man who then fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.

LPD said the victim is 25 years old and was unconscious as they called for LFR to assist.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital where he has a significant head injury.

After speaking with witnesses, officers claim that Robles punched the victim following a verbal exchange.

Robles was arrested and is facing 1st-degree assault charges.

