Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holiday season behind, efforts to keep our community our fed continue into the new year. Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has supported the Lincoln community for over 30 years and with the costs of everyday items skyrocketing throughout 2022, hundreds in Lincoln were able to use their services everyday.

From January through November of 2022, Matt Talbot served over 165,000 meals to members of the Lincoln community.

Staff said the goal heading in to the new year is to continue their vision of defeating hunger and homelessness, especially during the start of 2023, some of the busiests months of the year. Director of Development, Lori Wellman, said Matt Talbot serves about 400 meals a day in January and February. If extreme weather hits the area, that number could be even higher.

“We need people to get out of those elements and know that they don’t have to sit in those temperatures,” Wellman said. “You and I might take for granted and complain from our car to our building about the temperatures; we have people sleeping in them that we need to make sure they’re okay.”

It’s not just helping put food on the table. Matt Talbot was also able to offer over 40,000 outreach services including showers, laundry and document identifications.

“We’ll keep our eyes on the temperatures that will affect the people that come in,” Wellman said. “When it’s those below zero temperatures people who are experiencing homelessness really need refuge, they need support, they need things like blankets and hand warmers.”

There was over 22,000 hours of time given from volunteers last year, Matt Talbot expects much of the same needed in 2023. You can head to their website for ways to help the cause.

