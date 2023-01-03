Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska.

Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.

Snowfall reports so far Monday-Tuesday. (10/11 NOW)

Snowfall totals so far from Monday-Tuesday (NWS)

Areas of northern Nebraska are completely covered, with roads near Valentine, Thedford and Stapleton impassible due to weather conditions.

Impassible roads include:

Nebraska Highway 25, between Nebraska Highway 23 an U.S. Route 30.

U.S. Route 83, between Twin Lake and Brownlee Roads.

U.S. Route 83, between Nebraska Highway 2 and U.S. Route 20.

U.S. Route 20, between 190th Lane and Main Street (Wood Lake).

Nebraska Highway 61, between Taylor Road and U.S. Route 20 near Merriman.

For more information of affected roadways, check out the Nebraska 511.

⚠️Traffic/Weather Alert⚠️



Road conditions continue to be snow-packed and/or icy across state. Please continue to use extreme caution if you have to travel!



🔷 Don't crowd the plows

🔷 Slow down, adjust travel plans

🔷 Check https://t.co/KD6t82hKgL for road conditions pic.twitter.com/X3LRUtbibe — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) January 3, 2023

