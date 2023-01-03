Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.

Before we dive into the forecast for Wednesday, here’s a look back at the observed snowfall amounts from across the state as of 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. In Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, little to no snow was observed, but we did see anywhere from around 0.25″ all the way up to 1.00″ of rain between Monday and Tuesday.

CountyLocationSnow
HOLT23 NW ONEILL18.0
THOMASTHEDFORD18.0
HOLT3 SW ATKINSON16.5
CHERRYMERRITT RESERVOIR DAM15.0
ROCK6 SE LONG PINE15.0
ROCK6 SE LONG PINE15.0
HOLT15 N ATKINSON15.0
CUSTER5 W MERNA15.0
CHERRYVALENTINE (NWS)14.5
KNOX7 S VERDEL14.4
ROCKNEWPORT14.0
HOLTINMAN14.0
CHERRYVALENTINE13.0
CHERRY4 N VALENTINE13.0
KEYA PAHA7 SW SPRINGVIEW12.3
CUSTEROCONTO12.0
HOOKER16 SW MULLEN12.0
BLAINE5 SW DUNNING12.0
LOUP15 W TAYLOR12.0
CHERRYVALENTINE11.0
HOLTONEILL11.0
CHEYENNE1 WNW GURLEY11.0
CHERRYVALENTINE10.8
GARDEN10 NNW OSHKOSH10.7
CHASE4 S WAUNETA10.0
CHEYENNE8 N LODGEPOLE9.6
CHERRY22 N MULLEN9.0
LINCOLN3 SW MAXWELL9.0
KEITHOGALLALA9.0
HOLTONEILL8.5
ANTELOPE2 SE ROYAL8.5
LINCOLNBRADY8.5
LOGAN5 W STAPLETON8.3
LOGAN1 S STAPLETON8.0
KEITHOGALLALA8.0
LINCOLN2 S NORTH PLATTE8.0
PERKINS18 NW IMPERIAL8.0
KNOXVERDIGRE8.0
LINCOLN7 S BRADY8.0
BANNER9 SW HARRISBURG7.4
LOUP10 E BREWSTER7.0
GARFIELDBURWELL7.0
DAWES3 WSW CHADRON7.0
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE7.0
DAWSON1 NE GOTHENBURG7.0
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE (NWS)6.9
DAWESCHADRON6.8
KIMBALL15 S BUSHNELL6.6
SCOTTS BLUFF1 ESE GERING6.6
VALLEYORD6.5
GARDEN10 NE OSHKOSH6.5
VALLEY2 W ARCADIA6.2
SHERMANLOUP CITY6.0
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE5.9
KEITH10 ESE LEWELLEN5.5
CHASEWAUNETA5.5
LINCOLN1 W NORTH PLATTE5.5
CHERRYNE VALENTINE5.5
GREELEY6 WNW GREELEY5.5
KNOXCROFTON5.5
CHASEWAUNETA5.5
CUSTERANSLEY5.5
HOLTONEILL5.0
BUFFALOMILLER5.0
HOLT7 SW AMELIA4.5
FURNASEDISON4.0
GOSPER8 S ELWOOD3.8
HOLTONEILL3.5
MADISONNORFOLK (NWS)3.5
GREELEY4 E SCOTIA3.5
HOWARD3 ESE FARWELL3.5
KNOXBLOOMFIELD3.4
HOWARDSAINT PAUL3.2
CEDARHARTINGTON3.1
VALLEYNORTH LOUP3.0
FURNAS1 E CAMBRIDGE3.0
GREELEYGREELEY2.7
HOLT7 SW AMELIA2.0
FURNASWILSONVILLE2.0
PHELPS1 NNW HOLDREGE2.0
PIERCEPIERCE1.5
PLATTE2 NE PLATTE CENTER1.0
HAMILTONGRAND ISLAND (NWS)0.9
ADAMSHASTINGS (NWS)0.1
DOUGLASVALLEY (NWS)Trace
Observed snow from across the state on Monday, January 2nd and Tuesday, January 3rd.
Observed snow from across the state on Monday, January 2nd and Tuesday, January 3rd.(KOLN)

While accumulating snow isn’t in the forecast for the day on Wednesday, we won’t rule out a stray snow shower or two as the low pressure system responsible for our wintry weather this week slowly rotates just off to our east. Look for skies to be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with blustery northwest winds on the backside of the low. Winds are expected to be sustained at around 10 to 20 MPH with gusts upwards of 30 MPH possible at times.

Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with a stray flurry or snow...
Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with a stray flurry or snow shower possible.(KOLN)

Temperatures tonight will drop off into the teens and 20s across the state with the coldest temperatures across western Nebraska. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should see lows that are a few degrees above average for early January, with lows between about 20° and 25°.

Look for a chilly night tonight, with lows falling into the teens to low 20s across the state.
Look for a chilly night tonight, with lows falling into the teens to low 20s across the state.(KOLN)

Chilly conditions will continue into the afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state. The coldest temperatures will likely lay over areas that saw the heaviest snow on Monday and Tuesday. Factoring in the blustery winds and we will likely see wind chills in the teens and 20s by Wednesday afternoon.

Look for highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s on Wednesday.
Look for highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s on Wednesday.(KOLN)

The extended forecast is pretty quiet with mainly dry weather over the next week. Temperatures will be a bit up and down as highs rise to the low 40s by Friday before falling back to the low 30s on Saturday to go along with another small chance for a light snow shower or two. Temperatures moderate for Sunday into early next week with highs forecast in the upper 30s on Sunday and the low to mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday.

Pretty quiet weather is expected over the next week with up and down temperatures.
Pretty quiet weather is expected over the next week with up and down temperatures.(KOLN)

