Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.
Before we dive into the forecast for Wednesday, here’s a look back at the observed snowfall amounts from across the state as of 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. In Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, little to no snow was observed, but we did see anywhere from around 0.25″ all the way up to 1.00″ of rain between Monday and Tuesday.
|County
|Location
|Snow
|HOLT
|23 NW ONEILL
|18.0
|THOMAS
|THEDFORD
|18.0
|HOLT
|3 SW ATKINSON
|16.5
|CHERRY
|MERRITT RESERVOIR DAM
|15.0
|ROCK
|6 SE LONG PINE
|15.0
|ROCK
|6 SE LONG PINE
|15.0
|HOLT
|15 N ATKINSON
|15.0
|CUSTER
|5 W MERNA
|15.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE (NWS)
|14.5
|KNOX
|7 S VERDEL
|14.4
|ROCK
|NEWPORT
|14.0
|HOLT
|INMAN
|14.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|13.0
|CHERRY
|4 N VALENTINE
|13.0
|KEYA PAHA
|7 SW SPRINGVIEW
|12.3
|CUSTER
|OCONTO
|12.0
|HOOKER
|16 SW MULLEN
|12.0
|BLAINE
|5 SW DUNNING
|12.0
|LOUP
|15 W TAYLOR
|12.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|11.0
|HOLT
|ONEILL
|11.0
|CHEYENNE
|1 WNW GURLEY
|11.0
|CHERRY
|VALENTINE
|10.8
|GARDEN
|10 NNW OSHKOSH
|10.7
|CHASE
|4 S WAUNETA
|10.0
|CHEYENNE
|8 N LODGEPOLE
|9.6
|CHERRY
|22 N MULLEN
|9.0
|LINCOLN
|3 SW MAXWELL
|9.0
|KEITH
|OGALLALA
|9.0
|HOLT
|ONEILL
|8.5
|ANTELOPE
|2 SE ROYAL
|8.5
|LINCOLN
|BRADY
|8.5
|LOGAN
|5 W STAPLETON
|8.3
|LOGAN
|1 S STAPLETON
|8.0
|KEITH
|OGALLALA
|8.0
|LINCOLN
|2 S NORTH PLATTE
|8.0
|PERKINS
|18 NW IMPERIAL
|8.0
|KNOX
|VERDIGRE
|8.0
|LINCOLN
|7 S BRADY
|8.0
|BANNER
|9 SW HARRISBURG
|7.4
|LOUP
|10 E BREWSTER
|7.0
|GARFIELD
|BURWELL
|7.0
|DAWES
|3 WSW CHADRON
|7.0
|LINCOLN
|NORTH PLATTE
|7.0
|DAWSON
|1 NE GOTHENBURG
|7.0
|LINCOLN
|NORTH PLATTE (NWS)
|6.9
|DAWES
|CHADRON
|6.8
|KIMBALL
|15 S BUSHNELL
|6.6
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|1 ESE GERING
|6.6
|VALLEY
|ORD
|6.5
|GARDEN
|10 NE OSHKOSH
|6.5
|VALLEY
|2 W ARCADIA
|6.2
|SHERMAN
|LOUP CITY
|6.0
|LINCOLN
|NORTH PLATTE
|5.9
|KEITH
|10 ESE LEWELLEN
|5.5
|CHASE
|WAUNETA
|5.5
|LINCOLN
|1 W NORTH PLATTE
|5.5
|CHERRY
|NE VALENTINE
|5.5
|GREELEY
|6 WNW GREELEY
|5.5
|KNOX
|CROFTON
|5.5
|CHASE
|WAUNETA
|5.5
|CUSTER
|ANSLEY
|5.5
|HOLT
|ONEILL
|5.0
|BUFFALO
|MILLER
|5.0
|HOLT
|7 SW AMELIA
|4.5
|FURNAS
|EDISON
|4.0
|GOSPER
|8 S ELWOOD
|3.8
|HOLT
|ONEILL
|3.5
|MADISON
|NORFOLK (NWS)
|3.5
|GREELEY
|4 E SCOTIA
|3.5
|HOWARD
|3 ESE FARWELL
|3.5
|KNOX
|BLOOMFIELD
|3.4
|HOWARD
|SAINT PAUL
|3.2
|CEDAR
|HARTINGTON
|3.1
|VALLEY
|NORTH LOUP
|3.0
|FURNAS
|1 E CAMBRIDGE
|3.0
|GREELEY
|GREELEY
|2.7
|HOLT
|7 SW AMELIA
|2.0
|FURNAS
|WILSONVILLE
|2.0
|PHELPS
|1 NNW HOLDREGE
|2.0
|PIERCE
|PIERCE
|1.5
|PLATTE
|2 NE PLATTE CENTER
|1.0
|HAMILTON
|GRAND ISLAND (NWS)
|0.9
|ADAMS
|HASTINGS (NWS)
|0.1
|DOUGLAS
|VALLEY (NWS)
|Trace
While accumulating snow isn’t in the forecast for the day on Wednesday, we won’t rule out a stray snow shower or two as the low pressure system responsible for our wintry weather this week slowly rotates just off to our east. Look for skies to be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with blustery northwest winds on the backside of the low. Winds are expected to be sustained at around 10 to 20 MPH with gusts upwards of 30 MPH possible at times.
Temperatures tonight will drop off into the teens and 20s across the state with the coldest temperatures across western Nebraska. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should see lows that are a few degrees above average for early January, with lows between about 20° and 25°.
Chilly conditions will continue into the afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state. The coldest temperatures will likely lay over areas that saw the heaviest snow on Monday and Tuesday. Factoring in the blustery winds and we will likely see wind chills in the teens and 20s by Wednesday afternoon.
The extended forecast is pretty quiet with mainly dry weather over the next week. Temperatures will be a bit up and down as highs rise to the low 40s by Friday before falling back to the low 30s on Saturday to go along with another small chance for a light snow shower or two. Temperatures moderate for Sunday into early next week with highs forecast in the upper 30s on Sunday and the low to mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday.
