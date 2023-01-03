Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.

Before we dive into the forecast for Wednesday, here’s a look back at the observed snowfall amounts from across the state as of 3 PM Tuesday afternoon. In Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, little to no snow was observed, but we did see anywhere from around 0.25″ all the way up to 1.00″ of rain between Monday and Tuesday.

County Location Snow HOLT 23 NW ONEILL 18.0 THOMAS THEDFORD 18.0 HOLT 3 SW ATKINSON 16.5 CHERRY MERRITT RESERVOIR DAM 15.0 ROCK 6 SE LONG PINE 15.0 ROCK 6 SE LONG PINE 15.0 HOLT 15 N ATKINSON 15.0 CUSTER 5 W MERNA 15.0 CHERRY VALENTINE (NWS) 14.5 KNOX 7 S VERDEL 14.4 ROCK NEWPORT 14.0 HOLT INMAN 14.0 CHERRY VALENTINE 13.0 CHERRY 4 N VALENTINE 13.0 KEYA PAHA 7 SW SPRINGVIEW 12.3 CUSTER OCONTO 12.0 HOOKER 16 SW MULLEN 12.0 BLAINE 5 SW DUNNING 12.0 LOUP 15 W TAYLOR 12.0 CHERRY VALENTINE 11.0 HOLT ONEILL 11.0 CHEYENNE 1 WNW GURLEY 11.0 CHERRY VALENTINE 10.8 GARDEN 10 NNW OSHKOSH 10.7 CHASE 4 S WAUNETA 10.0 CHEYENNE 8 N LODGEPOLE 9.6 CHERRY 22 N MULLEN 9.0 LINCOLN 3 SW MAXWELL 9.0 KEITH OGALLALA 9.0 HOLT ONEILL 8.5 ANTELOPE 2 SE ROYAL 8.5 LINCOLN BRADY 8.5 LOGAN 5 W STAPLETON 8.3 LOGAN 1 S STAPLETON 8.0 KEITH OGALLALA 8.0 LINCOLN 2 S NORTH PLATTE 8.0 PERKINS 18 NW IMPERIAL 8.0 KNOX VERDIGRE 8.0 LINCOLN 7 S BRADY 8.0 BANNER 9 SW HARRISBURG 7.4 LOUP 10 E BREWSTER 7.0 GARFIELD BURWELL 7.0 DAWES 3 WSW CHADRON 7.0 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE 7.0 DAWSON 1 NE GOTHENBURG 7.0 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE (NWS) 6.9 DAWES CHADRON 6.8 KIMBALL 15 S BUSHNELL 6.6 SCOTTS BLUFF 1 ESE GERING 6.6 VALLEY ORD 6.5 GARDEN 10 NE OSHKOSH 6.5 VALLEY 2 W ARCADIA 6.2 SHERMAN LOUP CITY 6.0 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE 5.9 KEITH 10 ESE LEWELLEN 5.5 CHASE WAUNETA 5.5 LINCOLN 1 W NORTH PLATTE 5.5 CHERRY NE VALENTINE 5.5 GREELEY 6 WNW GREELEY 5.5 KNOX CROFTON 5.5 CHASE WAUNETA 5.5 CUSTER ANSLEY 5.5 HOLT ONEILL 5.0 BUFFALO MILLER 5.0 HOLT 7 SW AMELIA 4.5 FURNAS EDISON 4.0 GOSPER 8 S ELWOOD 3.8 HOLT ONEILL 3.5 MADISON NORFOLK (NWS) 3.5 GREELEY 4 E SCOTIA 3.5 HOWARD 3 ESE FARWELL 3.5 KNOX BLOOMFIELD 3.4 HOWARD SAINT PAUL 3.2 CEDAR HARTINGTON 3.1 VALLEY NORTH LOUP 3.0 FURNAS 1 E CAMBRIDGE 3.0 GREELEY GREELEY 2.7 HOLT 7 SW AMELIA 2.0 FURNAS WILSONVILLE 2.0 PHELPS 1 NNW HOLDREGE 2.0 PIERCE PIERCE 1.5 PLATTE 2 NE PLATTE CENTER 1.0 HAMILTON GRAND ISLAND (NWS) 0.9 ADAMS HASTINGS (NWS) 0.1 DOUGLAS VALLEY (NWS) Trace

Observed snow from across the state on Monday, January 2nd and Tuesday, January 3rd. (KOLN)

While accumulating snow isn’t in the forecast for the day on Wednesday, we won’t rule out a stray snow shower or two as the low pressure system responsible for our wintry weather this week slowly rotates just off to our east. Look for skies to be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with blustery northwest winds on the backside of the low. Winds are expected to be sustained at around 10 to 20 MPH with gusts upwards of 30 MPH possible at times.

Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with a stray flurry or snow shower possible. (KOLN)

Temperatures tonight will drop off into the teens and 20s across the state with the coldest temperatures across western Nebraska. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should see lows that are a few degrees above average for early January, with lows between about 20° and 25°.

Look for a chilly night tonight, with lows falling into the teens to low 20s across the state. (KOLN)

Chilly conditions will continue into the afternoon with highs ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state. The coldest temperatures will likely lay over areas that saw the heaviest snow on Monday and Tuesday. Factoring in the blustery winds and we will likely see wind chills in the teens and 20s by Wednesday afternoon.

Look for highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s on Wednesday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is pretty quiet with mainly dry weather over the next week. Temperatures will be a bit up and down as highs rise to the low 40s by Friday before falling back to the low 30s on Saturday to go along with another small chance for a light snow shower or two. Temperatures moderate for Sunday into early next week with highs forecast in the upper 30s on Sunday and the low to mid 40s for Monday and Tuesday.

Pretty quiet weather is expected over the next week with up and down temperatures. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.