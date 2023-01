LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will begin to move east of Nebraska throughout the day Tuesday. Most of the snow will fall in central and northern Nebraska. A chance of rain and snow in southeast Nebraska with some freezing drizzle possible as well.

Tuesday (1011 Weather)

Snowfall totals will be the heaviest in northern Nebraska.

Heaviest snowfall will be in northern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Chilly temperatures expected Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Chilly temperatures Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures over the next 7 days will be within a few degrees of average. (1011 Weather)

