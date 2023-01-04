Bryan Health: How to stick to your resolutions throughout the New Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the new year brings new resolutions and sometimes staying motivated can be the hardest part of achieving them.

Dr. Dave Miers, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Health, gave these tips for sticking with resolutions throughout the year.

Keep it simple. Start with just one resolution you can build off of.

Be specific. The more focused the resolution is, the better chance for success you will have.

Put your resolution in writing.

Make a detailed plan. Set smaller goals that will lead up to your ultimate resolution.

“Here’s the resolution, here’s the overall goal and write some mini goals of how you’re going to achieve that overall big goal,” Miers said. “You might have struggles along the way and you might not but it’s important to write the good things that are happening and the bad things that are happening.

Studies show that nearly 40 percent of Americans will set New Year resolutions. Of those who do, nearly 25 percent will quit in the first week and only nine percent will keep their resolution the entire year.

Here are some of the common mistakes for people not reaching their goals according to Dr. Miers.

Being unrealistic with your goals.

Starting without a plan.

Not celebrating the small wins and giving yourself credit when you succeed.

“It’s really important to have those small wins,” Dr. Miers said. “Pull out a piece of paper or notebook and you journal those things and really just try and keep track of the good things that are happening. It’s really important to keep up that good mental wellness and the good positive outlook on life.”

The most common resolutions are exercising more and saving money.

