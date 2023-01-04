High School basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 3rd)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday January 3rd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Freeman 45, Southern 28
Lewiston 52, Meridian 47
Mount Michael Benedictine 55, Elkhorn 35
Palmyra 72, Sterling 32
Parkview Christian 66, Lincoln Christian 52
Platte view 59, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 46
Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, KS 42
GIRLS SCORES:
Bennington 50, Ralston 12
Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24
Diller-Odell 61, Exeter/Milligan 42
Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Freeman 45, Southern 28
Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29
Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23
Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 43, Johnson-Brock 35
Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16
Sidney 53, Gering 41
Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9
Sterling 42, Palmyra 27
Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25
Wilber-Clatonia 56, Syracuse 19
Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32
