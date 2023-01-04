High School basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 3rd)

High school basketball scores and highlights
High school basketball scores and highlights(KOLN)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday January 3rd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Freeman 45, Southern 28

Lewiston 52, Meridian 47

Mount Michael Benedictine 55, Elkhorn 35

Palmyra 72, Sterling 32

Parkview Christian 66, Lincoln Christian 52

Platte view 59, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 46

Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, KS 42

GIRLS SCORES:

Bennington 50, Ralston 12

Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24

Diller-Odell 61, Exeter/Milligan 42

Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Freeman 45, Southern 28

Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29

Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23

Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31

Nebraska City Lourdes 43, Johnson-Brock 35

Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16

Sidney 53, Gering 41

Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9

Sterling 42, Palmyra 27

Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25

Wilber-Clatonia 56, Syracuse 19

Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32

