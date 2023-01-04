Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car.

On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto.

According to police, they spoke with a man who claimed that sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, someone broke into his work van by shattering the driver’s side window.

LPD said the man explained that the burglars stole $24,900 worth of locksmith tools and equipment which included various power tools, key programmers, lock installation tools and key readers.

Investigators estimate the van’s damage to be roughly $200.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

