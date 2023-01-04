Nebraska adds two more commits at UA All-American game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football gains two more commits during the UA All-American game Tuesday.

Three-star cornerback from Roswell GA, Ethan Nation joins the 2023 Nebraska recruiting class under Head Coach Matt Ruhle. Nation commits to Nebraska over Auburn, Ohio State, and the University of Houston.

After decommitting from Nebraska on September 18, 2022, Cameron Lenhardt recommits to Nebraska during the fourth quarter of the UA All-American game. Lenhardt, a four-star defensive end announced his commitment to the Huskers over Georgia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State.

With the addition of Nation and Lenhardt, the Huskers 2023 class currently has 23 players with an additional seven transfers.

