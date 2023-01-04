Nebraska State Patrol arrests 35, assist 1,300 motorists over holiday period

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran Dec. 16 to Jan. 1.
Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 for DUI as part of its "Drive Sober" campaign over the...
Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 for DUI as part of its "Drive Sober" campaign over the holidays.(NSP)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted 1,349 motorists during the holiday season in connection with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. It ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1.

In addition to the DUI arrests, troopers issued 552 citations for speeding and 50 for driving with a suspended license. 15 were cited for having an open container, and another 11 were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. 14 citations were issued for no use of seat belts, and six more for improper child restraint.

“This holiday season, there was plenty of severe winter weather around the state and our troopers kept busy helping motorists and working to keep the roadways safe,” said Col. John Bolduc, NSP superintendent. “With the new year now underway, we encourage all Nebraskans to make safe driving a resolution for 2023 and beyond.”

The campaign was made possible in part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock
Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Zoo news with John Chapo
A new year at the zoo
KOLN Weekend Outlook
distracted Driving
Data from NDOT indicates 10% of drivers are distracted
High temperatures on Thursday will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s, with the coldest...
Thursday Forecast: More sunshine and more seasonal January temperatures for Thursday...