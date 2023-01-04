New year, new look for LFR command staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue went through many changes in 2022, and plenty of them took place amongst the command staff.

Fire Chief Dave Engler spoke to 10/11 NOW about the changes heading into 2023. One of the biggest changes in 2022 was the departure of longtime Assistant Chief Pat Borer, who retired just before Thanksgiving.

After 34 years, Assistant Chief Borer is retiring from Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Pat, we congratulate you for your service to LFR and the Lincoln Community. We wish you a wonderful retirement. pic.twitter.com/N3KdzSulG2 — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) November 23, 2022

Engler adds that there will be a selective hiring process to fill the Assistant Chief’s position, which specifically deals with Operations & Support Services. The process will take place in the early stages of 2023.

Last summer, the first of these significant command staff changes took place within the department’s Emergency Medical Services Division, as Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil was tasked with the lead role, following the retirement of Division Chief Roger Bonin.

Later on in 2022, the man promoted to fill the vacancy created by Pospisil’s promotion, Battalion Chief Curt Faust, was promoted to another role within LFR’s command staff. Faust now heads up the part of the department tasked with IT & GIS services. That position was formerly lead by Battalion Chief Eric Jones. Engler says Jones now leads the department’s logistics division, after Division Chief Kendall Warnock took a job in the private sector.

The changes don’t stop there. Months after Battalion Chief Tim Linke retired in June, Engler says Battalion Chief Mark Majors was promoted to lead the department’s training division.

After 24+ years, today is Battalion Chief Linke's last day with Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Tim, we congratulate you on your service to LFR and we wish you all the luck with your future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/rTgvWut4Zw — Lincoln Fire & Rescue (LFR) (@LNKFireRescue) June 24, 2022

The promotions of Faust and Majors left two vacancies for LFR’s six on-duty battalion chiefs. The department’s structure has two battalion chiefs on duty at all times for its three shifts. The two vacant roles on C Shift were filled by Captain Aaron Pospisil and Captain Matt Treasure, who were both promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief.

