Friday Forecast: Morning fog possible... sunshine by the afternoon

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first Friday of the year will bring areas of patchy fog in the morning, but sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 20s to the 40s. Dry conditions are expected Friday, but a slight chance for a snow flurry or shower is possible Saturday.

Friday will bring a mix of seasonally cool, seasonal and seasonally warm temperatures to the 1011 region. High temperatures will range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. It will be coldest and below average along the northern border, seasonal in the central and southwest and then seasonally warm in the southeast. We will see mostly sunny skies across the area with just a few passing clouds throughout the day. However, patchy fog development is likely in the morning across the 1011 region. Most areas will see the fog dissipate by lunchtime, but it could linger a little longer in northeastern Nebraska.

Through the overnight hours we will see cloud cover build in to create partly to mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover temperatures will still fall to the single digits to the low 20s. Most areas will fall primarily to the teens, but single digits are likely in the northeast with slightly warmer conditions in the low to mid 20s in far southeastern counties.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

The cloud cover will stick around for Saturday and result in a mostly cloudy day, plus there may be a few areas of patchy fog that develop across the state in the morning to afternoon. There will be a slight chance for some snow flurries to snow showers during the day for southern Nebraska, but it will be light, and accumulation is not likely. The cloud cover will also help keep high temperatures generally below average for January... highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s across the state. The mostly cloudy day will lead to a partly cloudy night across the 1011 region and low temperatures will fall, near average, to the teens.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday Morning Lows
Sunday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Quiet conditions with above temperatures are in store for Sunday and will hang around through Tuesday of next week. By midweek next week we will start to see another weather system move into the area and bring the chance for rain/snow mix Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

