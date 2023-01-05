Lincoln High looks to build off of HAC Championship win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High girls basketball has turned the page and changed the culture in just two quick seasons.

The Links are coming off their deepest playoff run since 2000. They were one win shy of an appearance in the state title game to end the 2021-22 season. Less than a year later the Links have lost just one game entering 2023 8-1.

Lincoln High also enters the new year HAC Champions after defeating Lincoln Northeast in an overtime thriller. Head coach Dominique Kelley credits the change in culture to a culmination of experience.

“We had you know 7,8,9 kids playing varsity basketball who were 14 to15 years old and now we’re at the top of that ladder. But even more so than that we have really high character kids and kids who love the game of basketball,” Kelley said.

The Links currently sit at second place in Class A and have become one of the top teams in the class. The programs last state title was back in 1980.

