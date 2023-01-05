Lincoln High looks to build off of HAC Championship win

Lincoln High wins HAC
Lincoln High wins HAC(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High girls basketball has turned the page and changed the culture in just two quick seasons.

The Links are coming off their deepest playoff run since 2000. They were one win shy of an appearance in the state title game to end the 2021-22 season. Less than a year later the Links have lost just one game entering 2023 8-1.

Lincoln High also enters the new year HAC Champions after defeating Lincoln Northeast in an overtime thriller. Head coach Dominique Kelley credits the change in culture to a culmination of experience.

“We had you know 7,8,9 kids playing varsity basketball who were 14 to15 years old and now we’re at the top of that ladder. But even more so than that we have really high character kids and kids who love the game of basketball,” Kelley said.

The Links currently sit at second place in Class A and have become one of the top teams in the class. The programs last state title was back in 1980.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock
Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

High school basketball scores and highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 3rd)
HS Basketball Highlights (Jan. 3rd)
HS Basketball Highlights (Jan. 3rd)
Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the...
Ryan Held named head football coach at University of Nebraska at Kearney
Ryan Held introduced as UNK Head Coach
Ryan Held introduced as UNK Head Coach