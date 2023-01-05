Lincoln Police searching for missing woman

Bettie Brown
Bettie Brown(Lincoln Police Dept.)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they are searching for a woman who went missing in the central part of the city.

LPD says Bettie Brown was last seen in the area of 25th and Potter around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, which is northwest of 27th and Holdrege.

Police say Brown is 5′ 6′', 200 lbs., and was wearing blue jeans and a jean coat with a fur-lined collar and animal print on the coat.

Anyone who sees Brown should contact police at 402-4401-6000.

