Lincoln Police searching for missing woman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say they are searching for a woman who went missing in the central part of the city.
LPD says Bettie Brown was last seen in the area of 25th and Potter around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, which is northwest of 27th and Holdrege.
Police say Brown is 5′ 6′', 200 lbs., and was wearing blue jeans and a jean coat with a fur-lined collar and animal print on the coat.
Anyone who sees Brown should contact police at 402-4401-6000.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.