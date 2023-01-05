Nebraska representatives react to House gridlock

Representatives Don Bacon and Mike Flood share their insight as Capitol Hill faces gridlock
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The political battle to appoint a new Speaker of the House is set to spill into another day after six indecisive votes.

It’s the first time since 1923 that the House hasn’t elected a speaker in the first vote and the Republican majority is struggling to come together. The path forward still doesn’t seem any clearer, but Congressman Mike Flood is optimistic.

“The fact that they voted for this where they wouldn’t vote for the same adjournment motion earlier in the day tells me that we are talking, and we are making progress,” Flood said.

10/11 asked Flood if this apparent disunity reveals disfunction in the Republican Party.

“I’m the longest-serving speaker of the Nebraska Legislature in our state’s history,” Rep. Flood replied. “I’ve sat through more days of Ernie Chambers frustrating me, wasting my time. But at the end of the day, I know from that strife and from that conflict, comes good policy.”

But Congressman Don Bacon took a different line. He referred to the Republican dissenters as the “Taliban 20” and encouraged Rep. Kevin McCarthy to cross the aisle.

“I also think at some point he needs to work with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to talk about committee ratios, office spaces, how we’re going to do various rules,” Bacon said.

Flood disagreed.

“Americans did not vote for Republican majority so we could share power with the Democrats,” he said.

Ultimately, he’s hopeful that a compromise will be reached and that the House will get to work soon.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock
LPD File Photo
Man arrested after punching man in downtown Lincoln on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Republicans remain disunified as battle over Speaker spills into another day
Nebraska Reps React to House Standstill
The session started with a welcome from Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who will be replaced by Joe Kelly,...
Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle
First day of the 108th Legislature
First day of Nebraska 108th Legislature
High temperatures on Thursday will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s, with the coldest...
Thursday Forecast: More sunshine and more seasonal January temperatures for Thursday...