Suspect in murder of Creighton baseball director found incompetent to stand trial
Ladell Thornton’s competency will be reviewed again in March.
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged with the murder of Creighton baseball director Chris Gradoville has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial for a third time.
Judge Horacio Wheelock found Ladell Thornton will likely become competent within a reasonable amount of time.
Thornton will continue to be held in the Lincoln Regional Center until his status is reviewed Mar. 3.
Gradoville was found shot to death at a house west of 61st and Pratt last September. According to the police report, officers arriving at the scene found Gradoville lying in the yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Omaha Fire Department medics declared him dead at the scene.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.