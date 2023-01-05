Typical January day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine expected on Thursday with seasonal temperatures across the state. It will be a little warmer on Friday, but colder again on Saturday.

Partly to mostly sunny Thursday with highs mainly in the mid 30s. It will still be a bit breezy, but not as blustery as the last couple of days. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the teens with a west wind 5 to 15 mph.

More seasonal overnight low temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Morning clouds possible Friday morning and then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Warmer in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Colder temperatures on Saturday with a chance of snow showers. Warmer on Sunday and Monday.

A chance of snow on Saturday and then again on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

