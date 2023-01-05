UPS driver hits utility pole and crashes into Lancaster County home

(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited after crashing into a Lancaster County home.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln.

The investigation determined a UPS truck was southbound on S. 96th, south of Panama Road when it lost control, striking a parked vehicle, a utility pole and eventually striking a house.

LSO said the crash caused $30,000 damage to the home, $15,000 to the parked vehicle, $3,500 damage to the utility pole and the UPS truck had $10,000 worth of damage.

The 37-year-old woman driving the UPS truck was cited for careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. LSO said she was processed for DWI but tested under the legal limit.

According to deputies, no one was injured.

