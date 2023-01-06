Bicameral proposal underscores partisan divide in legislature

Proposal seeks to end Nebraska Unicameral, get a House and Senate
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska officially called its non-partisan unicameral for the first time on this day in 1937, but a proposal today by one conservative senator seeks to upend that longstanding tradition and embrace the partisan divide he says has always been present.

To State Sen. Steve Erdman, the unicameral is non-partisan in name only.

“Everyone assumes that but we’re not supposed to talk about it,” Erdman, from District 47, said. “It’s like it’s the elephant in the room.”

So Erdman is seeking to amend Nebraska’s constitution, turning the unicameral legislature into a bicameral legislature with a senate and a house. He said Nebraska’s legislature has underperformed neighboring bicameral systems.

“If the unicameral is so wonderful and we’ve accomplished so much, why are our taxes so high,” Erdman said.

And he said the body’s nature is already very partisan.

“There’s been a level of partisanship ever since it was created,” Erdman said. “And as time went by, the beliefs of the two parties have changed, have divided more than they were, so it looks like there’s more of a division.”

But an outspoken opponent of Erdman’s proposal--state senator Danielle Conrad--says that the legislature shouldn’t embrace the divides even in the face of what she referred to as “creeping partisanship.”

“This is not how we do things in Nebraska,” Conrad, from District 46, said. “This is not how we have organized ourselves as a government. And instead of just casually joining into partisan shenanigans, we as elected leaders should fiercely honor our oath and protect our institutions.”

Conrad says the official non-partisanship is a tradition worth preserving.

“It works,” she said. “It helps to keep the focus on the business of the people, not partisan special interest.”

Erdman says his proposal would give more power to rural areas, with a senator for every three counties, which would come out to 31 senators. There would be a 63-person house of representatives apportioned by population.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Nebraska Unicameral
Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
State Senator seeks to embrace partisanship, throw out unicameral
Bicameral Bill
January full moon details.
January Full Moon
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Morning fog possible... sunshine by the afternoon