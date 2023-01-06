Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska.

Jon is a Nebraska native, growing up in Murdock. He started his career at 10/11 while in college at the University of Nebraska where he met his wife and now co-anchor Taryn.

He then spent several years reporting and anchoring in St. Joseph, Missouri and Knoxville, Tennessee.

In 2003, Jon returned to 10/11 to serve as the evening anchor until 2010 when he was paired up with his wife as co-anchors. The Vanderfords have two children, Jacob (20) and Olivia (17).

Now Jon travels the state, telling stories that air on Pure Nebraska, weekdays at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

