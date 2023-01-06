Celebrating 20 years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11

A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jon Vanderford marked 20 years of service at 10/11 on January 6, 2023. He’s served viewers in many roles including morning, evening and 4 p.m. news anchor and now as the executive producer, reporter and host of Pure Nebraska.

Jon is a Nebraska native, growing up in Murdock. He started his career at 10/11 while in college at the University of Nebraska where he met his wife and now co-anchor Taryn.

He then spent several years reporting and anchoring in St. Joseph, Missouri and Knoxville, Tennessee.

In 2003, Jon returned to 10/11 to serve as the evening anchor until 2010 when he was paired up with his wife as co-anchors. The Vanderfords have two children, Jacob (20) and Olivia (17).

Now Jon travels the state, telling stories that air on Pure Nebraska, weekdays at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the...
Nebraska representatives react to House gridlock

Latest News

If you are from Norfolk, then you are probably familiar with a man-made cave that is now cared...
Verges Cave Revisited
If you have a son or daughter interested in the swine industry, then the Nebraska 4-H farrowed...
Farrowed and owned
If you are from Norfolk, then you are probably familiar with a man-made cave that is now cared...
Verges Cave
Jon and Ken
Celebrating 20 Years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11