Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 203 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to LSO, on Thursday around 12:46 p.m., deputies were doing traffic enforcement on I-80 and stopped a white GMC Yukon with Oregon plates near mile marker 395.

Deputies said they stopped the vehicle for following too closely and made contact with the 65-year-old driver, identified as Timothy Harris who is from Laytonville, California.

LSO claims that deputies found 203 pounds of marijuana and 6 pounds of THC wax concentrate.

Harris was arrested and lodged for possession of marijuana charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

State Senator Erdman hopes to get his bill that would up-end Nebraska's unicameral tradition
Bicameral proposal underscores partisan divide in legislature
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews on the scene at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
Jon and Ken
Celebrating 20 Years of Jon Vanderford on 10/11
LFR
SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck