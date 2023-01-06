Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to get involved with during this first weekend of the new year, Visit Lincoln has compiled a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts.

SCB Winter Jam

There is going to be a lot of basketball happening in these two facilities and you don’t want to miss it. The SCB Winter Jam is for 2nd-8th grade boys and 3rd-8th grade girls. Come show your support to these young athletes during this tournament. This event is at Kinetic Sports Complex.

Friday to Sunday various times; $160 per team

MANA Games First Anniversary Party

It’s a MANAVERSARY! Mana Games is turning one. Mana Games is a gaming café where you can grab a quick bite and a great cup of coffee while you connect with other gamers. They have a huge library of board games, RPG manuals and gaming accessories as well as unique and local retail items. They will be posting details all week long leading up to the event, so keep checking their Facebook page. This event is at Mana Games.

Saturday and Sunday 3 p.m.; Items for purchase

Hyde Observatory Free Program

Enjoy programs about astronomy and space exploration, learn from knowledgeable volunteers, and take a peek into the universe through three different telescopes. There are different programs during the month. Bring the whole family and explore the great world out there. This event is at Hyde Observatory.

Saturday 7-10 p.m.; Free

Contra Dance

Come and join in another fun contra dance! The dance starts at 7:30pm, with a lesson around 7:15pm. Live music, calling, good food and good fun! Just a reminder, no partner necessary, wear comfortable shoes and a smile! Bring your friends! This event is at 7th Street Loft, located at 504 S. 7th Street, on the 3rd Floor of The Bridge Behavioral Health Building.

Saturday 7-10 p.m.; Adults: $8, Students: $5, 12 and younger: Free

Lincoln Wedding Show

Visit dozens of event vendors all under one roof! The Lincoln Wedding and Celebrations Show is your one-stop shop to find nearly everything you’ll need for your next big event. From facility rentals to photographers and everything in between, this show is a must-see for anyone planning a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime celebration. They will have a wedding fashion show, prizes for you to win and refreshments. This event is at Embassy Suites.

Sunday 12-3:30 p.m.; Free with advance registration

