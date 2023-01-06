Holiday light donations supporting local causes in Lincoln

Over the past nine years, the effort has recycled over 91,000 pounds of holiday lights and raised over $36,000 for programs in the Capital City.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s just about time for most of us to take down the sights and sounds of the holiday season and over the next several days you can donate your holiday lights for causes right in Lincoln.

For the 10th year you can recycle your holiday lights, dropping them off at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Eastridge Elementary or a Lincoln Fire and Rescue station. Over the past nine years, the effort has recycled more than 91,000 pounds of holiday lights and raised over $36,000 for programs in the Capital City.

“Funds raised are distributed equally through the Lincoln Firefighters Association, the Science Focus Program Booster Club and Eastridge Elementary School PTO,” Angie Alesio, with Science Focus Program Booster Club said. “This would have been in the landfill trash and we are able to recycle and keep it out of the landfills and raise funds to support some different programs here locally right in our community.”

You can drop off your lights up until Tuesday, January 10. Organizers said boxes, plastic bags and ornaments are not accepted.

This is also the 36th year the city of Lincoln will offer their tree recycling program. LTU doesn’t accept any decorations still left on the tree like tinsel, lights, skirts and stands. Here are the locations you can drop a tree off, until January 16.

“When you’re working with waste haulers in the community they can be bulky and it’s kind of hard to get it into the trucks so it’s a good way to at least re-process that tree into something new,” Willa Dicostanzo with the city of Lincoln said.

If you’re looking to recycle some of your other holiday items like bags, wrapping paper and cardboard, you can head to the city’s website with a list of which bin each goes in.

