Huskers head to Minnesota

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nebraska completes its two-game road swings Saturday morning, as the Huskers travel to Minneapolis for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff from Williams Arena is set for shortly after 11 a.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Nebraska (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) looks to bounce back following a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday evening. The Huskers struggled in the first half, shooting 27.6 percent as the Spartans took a 39-17 lead into the break. Nebraska, which shot 58 percent in the second half, whittled the lead down 58-46 with 8:44 left, but could get no closer as the Spartans used a 10-0 run to regain control. Derrick Walker had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach added 10 points each in the losing effort.  NU out-scored MSU, 40-20, in the paint, but was hurt by season lows in both 3-point (.125) and free throw (.400) percentage against the Spartans.The Huskers have relied on their defense and rebounding in the turnaround this season. Even after giving up 74 points to Michigan State on Tuesday, NU is 39th in defensive efficiency in KenPom, which would be the best in Fred Hoiberg’s nine seasons as a Division I coach. MSU was the first Husker opponent since Dec. 7 to score more than one point per possession.

Last year, NU ranked 178th nationally in defensive efficiency. The Huskers are out-rebounding foes by 2.7 per game after ranking last in the Big Ten in rebounding in 2021-22 (-7.0 per game).The Huskers will be looking for their fourth Big Ten road win in the last six contests dating back to last season and first at Williams Arena since 2018.Minnesota (6-7, 0-3 Big Ten) comes off a near upset at No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday, as the Gophers fell 63-60. Minnesota enjoyed a 40-24 advantage on the glass, as Jamison Battle (13 points/nine rebounds) and Dawson Garcia (14 points/nine rebounds) both nearly posted double-doubles in the loss.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80 Speedway
I-80 Speedway closing and selling all equipment at auction; Drivers reminisce on past races
A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Latest News

Mason Marcellus is a captain for the Lincoln Stars.
Stars captain dishing out assists
Lincoln High wins HAC
Lincoln High looks to build off of HAC Championship win
High school basketball scores and highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights (Jan. 3rd)
HS Basketball Highlights (Jan. 3rd)
HS Basketball Highlights (Jan. 3rd)