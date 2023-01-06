Huskers head to Minnesota

Nebraska completes its two-game road swings Saturday morning, as the Huskers travel to Minneapolis for a matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Tipoff from Williams Arena is set for shortly after 11 a.m. (central) and the game will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Nebraska (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) looks to bounce back following a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday evening. The Huskers struggled in the first half, shooting 27.6 percent as the Spartans took a 39-17 lead into the break. Nebraska, which shot 58 percent in the second half, whittled the lead down 58-46 with 8:44 left, but could get no closer as the Spartans used a 10-0 run to regain control. Derrick Walker had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach added 10 points each in the losing effort. NU out-scored MSU, 40-20, in the paint, but was hurt by season lows in both 3-point (.125) and free throw (.400) percentage against the Spartans.The Huskers have relied on their defense and rebounding in the turnaround this season. Even after giving up 74 points to Michigan State on Tuesday, NU is 39th in defensive efficiency in KenPom, which would be the best in Fred Hoiberg’s nine seasons as a Division I coach. MSU was the first Husker opponent since Dec. 7 to score more than one point per possession.

Last year, NU ranked 178th nationally in defensive efficiency. The Huskers are out-rebounding foes by 2.7 per game after ranking last in the Big Ten in rebounding in 2021-22 (-7.0 per game).The Huskers will be looking for their fourth Big Ten road win in the last six contests dating back to last season and first at Williams Arena since 2018.Minnesota (6-7, 0-3 Big Ten) comes off a near upset at No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday, as the Gophers fell 63-60. Minnesota enjoyed a 40-24 advantage on the glass, as Jamison Battle (13 points/nine rebounds) and Dawson Garcia (14 points/nine rebounds) both nearly posted double-doubles in the loss.

