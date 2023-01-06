Lincoln East tops Kearney in unique wrestling dual
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln East and Kearney wrestling programs have made it a tradition to host their annual dual inside of an auditorium, instead of a gym. On Thursday, the Bearcats welcomed the Spartans to the KHS Concert Hall for one of most anticipated match-ups of the regular season.
The Spartans raced out to an early lead behind pins from Gabe Turman and Cole Toline. East didn’t let up and rolled to a 50-18 victory over Kearney.
