Lincoln East tops Kearney in unique wrestling dual

Highlights of Lincoln East's 50-18 win over Kearney.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln East and Kearney wrestling programs have made it a tradition to host their annual dual inside of an auditorium, instead of a gym. On Thursday, the Bearcats welcomed the Spartans to the KHS Concert Hall for one of most anticipated match-ups of the regular season.

The Spartans raced out to an early lead behind pins from Gabe Turman and Cole Toline. East didn’t let up and rolled to a 50-18 victory over Kearney.

