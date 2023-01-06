Lincoln North Star rings in 2023 with upset win over HAC Champs

H.S. Basketball Highlights Jan. 5
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five days after winning the HAC Tournament, the Lincoln High boys basketball team was upset by Lincoln North Star in front of a raucous crowd. The Navigators stunned the 4th-ranked Links, 51-48, on Thursday night at The Swamp.

North Star was led by Antallah Sandlin’el’s 17 points, while Lazerek Houston added 16 points.

The Navigators led by double-digits in the second half, but Lincoln High rallied in the fourth quarter. A Vince Garrett 3-pointer with one minute left gave the Links a 48-47 lead. North Star answered on the ensuing possession with a contested layup by Houston, which proved to be the game-winner.

North Star improved its record to 6-3, while the Links suffered their first loss to a city opponent.

