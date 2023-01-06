Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization

The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over, a state senator plans to introduce a bill this session.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The fight to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska isn’t over. A state senator plans to, once again, introduce a bill this session keeping hope alive for a group that wants to see it legalized.

State Senator Anna Wishart, who’s been a driving force behind previous medial marijuana proposals, is going to try again. Last year, the medical marijuana bill hit a wall in committee, so then it became a fight to get the issue in front of voters. But the group Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana didn’t get enough signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.

Senator Wishart will be introducing a new bill. While the language hasn’t been finalized, she said it’ll be similar to the one she spear-headed in 2021, which didn’t get past the filibuster. That bill received a good amount of support, but also criticism and concerns about THC levels and whether it was constitutional.

On Friday, 10/11 NOW spoke to Crista Eggers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. She said she and the rest of the group, have been fighting for legalization for more than five years. They hope with a new legislative session, some new senators, and a new governor, progress can be made.

“This is about all of Nebraskans,” Eggers said. “It’s the people that need it today. The people that needed it, you know, two years ago and didn’t have it and are no longer here Because they didn’t have it.”

Eggers said because this new bill is in the early stages, and hasn’t seen it yet, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is waiting to find out more before starting new advocacy efforts.

There are now information displays on the first floor of the capitol supporting medical marijuana legalization.

Wishart said the draft of the bill is being finalized and her office said it’ll likely be introduced next week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews on the scene at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8...
Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

Latest News

At Gateway Mall, people were able to try a driving simulator and test out goggles to show just...
Nebraska Safety Council raises awareness after record high fatalities in 2022
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana push for legalization
20 years of Jon V
20 years of Jon V
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants