Stars captain dishing out assists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the USHL calendar flips to January, the league leader in assists is Lincoln Stars forward Mason Marcellus. The second-year player has 21 assists over 23 games this season.

Marcellus is serving as a team captain in 2022-23. He says he’s taken on the role with a positive attitude and has increased his vocal leadership.

Marcellus also has eight goals this season, including three game-winners.

The Stars currently rank second in the USHL Western Conference. They host Fargo at the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday.

