Stars captain dishing out assists
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the USHL calendar flips to January, the league leader in assists is Lincoln Stars forward Mason Marcellus. The second-year player has 21 assists over 23 games this season.
Marcellus is serving as a team captain in 2022-23. He says he’s taken on the role with a positive attitude and has increased his vocal leadership.
Marcellus also has eight goals this season, including three game-winners.
The Stars currently rank second in the USHL Western Conference. They host Fargo at the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday.
