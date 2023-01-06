Stars captain dishing out assists

Mason Marcellus is a captain for the Lincoln Stars.
Mason Marcellus is a captain for the Lincoln Stars.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the USHL calendar flips to January, the league leader in assists is Lincoln Stars forward Mason Marcellus. The second-year player has 21 assists over 23 games this season.

Marcellus is serving as a team captain in 2022-23. He says he’s taken on the role with a positive attitude and has increased his vocal leadership.

Marcellus also has eight goals this season, including three game-winners.

The Stars currently rank second in the USHL Western Conference. They host Fargo at the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday.

