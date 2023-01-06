Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

