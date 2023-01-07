Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire

Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An industrial oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke Saturday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in a manufacturing occupancy on 43rd and Cuming Street at 5:25 a.m. Saturday.

The fire started in an industrial oven that makes foam products. The combustible material in and around the oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke inside the building.

Sprinklers turned on and managed to contain the fire to the oven. Power was then shut off to the ovens, allowing crews to remove panels on the appliance and extinguish the fire. It took roughly 30 minutes for all fires to be extinguished.

The building was ventilated and no injuries were reported during the operation.

An estimated $50,000 in damage to the building’s contents was caused by the fire.

