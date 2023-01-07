High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 6)

(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 6 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Minden VS Ainsworth

@ Alliance: Dundy County Stratton VS Alliance

@ Anselmo-Merna: CWC VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Twin Loup VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Archbishop Bergan: Homer VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Raymond Central VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Wallace VS Arthur County

@ Aurora: Schuyler VS Aurora

@ Banner County: Kimball VS Banner County

@ Bayard: Potter-Dix VS Bayard

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Bryan VS Bellevue West

@ Bertrand: Southern Valley VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: Boys Town VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Silver Lake VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: O’Neill VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: Creighton VS Boyd County

@ Broken Bow: Holdrege VS Broken Bow

@ Cambridge: Southwest VS Cambridge

@ Centennial: Sutton VS Centennial

@ Central City: Arcadia/Loup City VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Nebraska Christian VS Central Valley

@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus

@ Crete: Gering VS Crete

@ David City: Twin River VS David City

@ East Butler: Palmer VS East Butler

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Diller-Odell VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fullerton: Heartland VS Fullerton

@ Giltner: BDS VS Giltner

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Northeast VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Wynot VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Guernsey-Sunrise, WY: Morrill VS Guernsey-Sunrise, WY

@ Harvard: Red Cloud VS Harvard

@ Hemingford: Minatare VS Hemingford

@ Howells-Dodge: Humphrey St. Francis VS Howells-Dodge

@ Kearney Catholic: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kenesaw: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Kenesaw

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Winnebago VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lewiston: Cedar Bluffs VS Lewiston

@ Lincoln Pius X: North Platte VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Loomis: Elm Creek VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Syracuse VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Falls City VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Malcolm: Scotus Central Catholic VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Hershey VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Gothenburg VS McCook

@ Mead: Yutan VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Arapahoe VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard North: Omaha Northwest VS Millard North

@ Mullen: Brady VS Mullen

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Plainview VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk Catholic: Battle Creek VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norfolk: Omaha Benson VS Norfolk

@ North Bend Central: West Point-Beemer VS North Bend Central

@ North Central: Cody-Kilgore VS North Central

@ Northwest: Columbus Lakeview VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Cozad VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Concordia: Lincoln Lutheran VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Ralston VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Omaha Burke VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: Omaha Central VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Bellevue East VS Omaha Westside

@ Omaha Westview: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: Gibbon VS Ord

@ Overton: Amherst VS Overton

@ Palmyra: Auburn VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Millard West VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Paxton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Perkins County

@ Platteview: Bennington VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Elkhorn VS Plattsmouth

@ Sandy Creek: St. Paul VS Sandy Creek

@ Santee: St. Edward VS Santee

@ Shelby-Rising City: Exeter-Milligan VS Shelby-Rising City

@ South Platte: Hyannis VS South Platte

@ Stanton: Oakland-Craig VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Sterling

@ Summerland: West Holt VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Axtell VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Thayer Central VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sutherland

@ Walthill: Wakefield VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Hitchcock County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Waverly: Scottsbluff VS Waverly

@ Whiting, IA: Cornerstone Christian VS Whiting, IA

@ Winside: Hartington-Newcastle VS Winside

@ Wood River: Ravenna VS Wood River

GIRLS:

@ Ainsworth: Minden VS Ainsworth

@ Alliance: Dundy County Stratton VS Alliance

@ Anselmo-Merna: CWC VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Twin Loup VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Archbishop Bergan: Homer VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Raymond Central VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Wallace VS Arthur County

@ Aurora: Schuyler VS Aurora

@ Banner County: Kimball VS Banner County

@ Bayard: Potter-Dix VS Bayard

@ Bertrand: Southern Valley VS Bertrand

@ Blue Hill: Silver Lake VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: O’Neill VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: Creighton VS Boyd County

@ Broken Bow: Holdrege VS Broken Bow

@ CB Thomas Jefferson, IA: Nebraska City VS CB Thomas Jefferson, IA

@ Cambridge: Southwest VS Cambridge

@ Centennial: Sutton VS Centennial

@ Central City: Arcadia/Loup City VS Central City

@ Central Valley: Nebraska Christian VS Central Valley

@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus

@ Conestoga: Weeping Water VS Conestoga

@ Crete: Gering VS Crete

@ David City: Twin River VS David City

@ East Butler: Palmer VS East Butler

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Diller-Odell VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fullerton: Heartland VS Fullerton

@ Giltner: BDS VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Valentine VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Northeast VS Grand Island

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Wynot VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Guernsey-Sunrise, WY: Morrill VS Guernsey-Sunrise, WY

@ Harvard: Red Cloud VS Harvard

@ Hemingford: Creek Valley VS Hemingford

@ Howells-Dodge: Humphrey St. Francis VS Howells-Dodge

@ Kearney Catholic: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kenesaw: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Kenesaw

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Winnebago VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lewiston: Cedar Bluffs VS Lewiston

@ Lincoln Pius X: North Platte VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Loomis: Elm Creek VS Loomis

@ Louisville: Syracuse VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Falls City VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Maxwell: Hershey VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Gothenburg VS McCook

@ Mead: Yutan VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Arapahoe VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard North: Omaha Northwest VS Millard North

@ Mullen: Brady VS Mullen

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Plainview VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk Catholic: Battle Creek VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norfolk: Omaha Benson VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Wahoo VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: West Point-Beemer VS North Bend Central

@ North Central: Cody-Kilgore VS North Central

@ Northwest: Columbus Lakeview VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Cozad VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Concordia: Lincoln Lutheran VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Ralston VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Omaha Burke VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: Omaha Central VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Bellevue East VS Omaha Westside

@ Omaha Westview: Omaha Marian VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: Gibbon VS Ord

@ Overton: Amherst VS Overton

@ Palmyra: Auburn VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Millard West VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Parkview Christian: Freeman VS Parkview Christian

@ Paxton: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Paxton

@ Perkins County: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Perkins County

@ Plattsmouth: Elkhorn VS Plattsmouth

@ Ponca: Bloomfield VS Ponca

@ Sandy Creek: St. Paul VS Sandy Creek

@ Santee: St. Edward VS Santee

@ Shelby-Rising City: Exeter-Milligan VS Shelby-Rising City

@ South Platte: Hyannis VS South Platte

@ Stanton: Oakland-Craig VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Sterling

@ Summerland: West Holt VS Summerland

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Axtell VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Thayer Central VS Superior

@ Sutherland: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sutherland

@ Walthill: Wakefield VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Hitchcock County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Waverly: Scottsbluff VS Waverly

@ Wayne: Pierce VS Wayne

@ Whiting, IA: Cornerstone Christian VS Whiting, IA

@ Winside: Hartington-Newcastle VS Winside

@ Wood River: Ravenna VS Wood River

